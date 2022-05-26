Ukraine receives emergency power equipment from 13 European countries through Energy Community Secretariat

Ukraine, through the Secretariat of the Energy Community, on the basis of which the Ukraine Support Task Force (USTF) was created, received assistance in energy equipment from 13 European countries.

"The USTF, made up of energy experts from Ukraine and the Energy Community Secretariat, has already helped companies from 13 European countries donate critical energy equipment to Ukraine. Approximately 200 metric tonnes of emergency equipment is on the way or delivered," Energy Community Secretariat Director Artur Lorkowski said.

According to him, the task force is constantly exploring the possibility of connecting with new associations and businesses in Europe to support Ukraine with specialized energy equipment.

The head of the Ukraine Support Task Force, Senior Energy Expert Adam Balogh noted that the task force has established direct working relations with the European Commission's Emergency Response Coordination Center (ERCC) and can submit requests for transportation in accordance with the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).

The Secretariat emphasized that the list of emergency power equipment needed by Ukraine includes more than 10,000 items and called on European companies to provide assistance by contacting a specially designated e-mail address.

"If your company, association or country is willing to help, please contact the USTF at UkraineEmergencySupport@energy-community.org," the Secretariat points out.

In addition, on June 7, it plans a webinar where it intends to explain how companies and business associations can help Ukraine.

"Donations of power equipment are essential to keep Ukraine's energy infrastructure running and restore power to hundreds of thousands of families and businesses," the Secretariat stressed.