Ukraine needs quick financial support to survive in war – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated the need for quick and sufficient financial support.

"I always say very frankly: the monthly budget deficit in Ukraine now is $5 billion. And in order to survive in the war for freedom, we need fast and sufficient financial support," he said in a video message on Thursday evening.

According to him, "this is not just an expense or a gift for partners. This is their contribution to their own security. For protecting Ukraine means protecting them from new wars and crises that Russia may provoke. Maybe if it succeeds in the war against Ukraine." "And therefore, we must all work together to ensure that there is not a single success in Russia with aggression against our state. Neither military, nor economic, nor any other," he said.