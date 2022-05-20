Economy

09:32 20.05.2022

Ukraine needs quick financial support to survive in war – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine needs quick financial support to survive in war – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated the need for quick and sufficient financial support.

"I always say very frankly: the monthly budget deficit in Ukraine now is $5 billion. And in order to survive in the war for freedom, we need fast and sufficient financial support," he said in a video message on Thursday evening.

According to him, "this is not just an expense or a gift for partners. This is their contribution to their own security. For protecting Ukraine means protecting them from new wars and crises that Russia may provoke. Maybe if it succeeds in the war against Ukraine." "And therefore, we must all work together to ensure that there is not a single success in Russia with aggression against our state. Neither military, nor economic, nor any other," he said.

Tags: #financial_support #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:08 20.05.2022
Ukraine to build another MRIYA aircraft – Zelensky

Ukraine to build another MRIYA aircraft – Zelensky

09:04 20.05.2022
Zelensky welcomes decision of US Senate to provide assistance to Ukraine of almost $40 bln

Zelensky welcomes decision of US Senate to provide assistance to Ukraine of almost $40 bln

18:23 19.05.2022
Johnson, in phone talk with Zelensky, expresses solidarity with defenders of Mariupol, informs about supply of weapons to Ukraine

Johnson, in phone talk with Zelensky, expresses solidarity with defenders of Mariupol, informs about supply of weapons to Ukraine

09:29 19.05.2022
Russia's attempts to find 'wonder weapon' show complete failure of invasion – Zelensky

Russia's attempts to find 'wonder weapon' show complete failure of invasion – Zelensky

20:57 18.05.2022
Zelensky, UAE President discuss possibility of providing Ukraine with fuel

Zelensky, UAE President discuss possibility of providing Ukraine with fuel

11:05 18.05.2022
They want to be better Nazis than Hitler – Zelensky on Russian invaders at Cannes Film Festival

They want to be better Nazis than Hitler – Zelensky on Russian invaders at Cannes Film Festival

09:58 18.05.2022
Russian troops cannot demonstrate success at frontline, but try to do it with missiles - Zelensky

Russian troops cannot demonstrate success at frontline, but try to do it with missiles - Zelensky

09:32 17.05.2022
Zelensky calls on American scientists to help restore schools, universities in Ukraine

Zelensky calls on American scientists to help restore schools, universities in Ukraine

19:01 16.05.2022
Zelensky, IMF Managing Director discuss need for financial support for Ukrainian economy

Zelensky, IMF Managing Director discuss need for financial support for Ukrainian economy

09:17 16.05.2022
Visit of delegation of US senators to Ukraine demonstrates strength of bipartisan support – Zelensky

Visit of delegation of US senators to Ukraine demonstrates strength of bipartisan support – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EC pays Ukraine second tranche of macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln - EC President

Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

EU to lead efforts to reconstruct post–war Ukraine based on principles of combining investment with reforms - von der Leyen

European Commission to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial loan of EUR 9 bln in 2022 – von der Leyen

LATEST

EC pays Ukraine second tranche of macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln - EC President

Epicenter withdraws Veneto Group war products from sale pending investigation

Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

DTEK invests UAH 300 mln in restoration of power grids in Kyiv region

DTEK delivers 50,000 tonnes of coal to Poland - top manager

Pinchuk Foundation to hold multiple Ukrainian events in Davos, Russian House in Davos to be Russia War Crimes House

Money under Great Construction project for current year sent for military needs – project coordinator

NBU intensifies work on assessing state of banks assets

Ukraine to be one of top agenda of Davos forum – media

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD