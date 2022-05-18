Economy

14:52 18.05.2022

European Commission to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial loan of EUR 9 bln in 2022 – von der Leyen

1 min read
European Commission to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial loan of EUR 9 bln in 2022 – von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announces intention to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial assistance in the amount of up to EUR 9 billion in 2022.

"We are proposing to top up the significant short-term relief provided until now, with a new exceptional macro-financial assistance for Ukraine of up to EUR 9 billion in 2022, " she said in Brussels Wednesday.

According to the President of the European Commission, these funds will be allocated in the short term "to coordinate immediate replenishment and procurement needs."

