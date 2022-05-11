No threat of interference in Kyivstar network from outside - company president

The Kyivstar mobile operator notes the lack of opportunities for interference in the network from the outside, the company's president, Oleksandr Komarov, said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"Currently, all switches located in war zones are geographically reserved in one way or another. That is, in the occupied territory there is a base station - a relay in which there is no data. It works, and it can be turned off any day. We do not control this issue. We control penetration into the network perimeter. And we can say that today there is no such threat," he explained.

According to Komarov, Kyivstar has launched a project to improve the viability of its network - "rehoming" - geographic redundancy of network switching properties to make it more resistant to challenges such as war.

"We started doing this before the war, continued for the first two months and have almost completed it," the president of the company said.

He also stressed that if the threat of external interference in the Kyivstar network arises, the company will turn off the corresponding part of the network on its own in order to avoid even the theoretical possibility of such interference.

As reported, the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection does not confirm the possibility of wiretapping the conversations of Ukrainians with the Russian military.

During the two months of the war, Kyivstar specialists eliminated more than 48,000 accidents in the physical and digital infrastructure of the network, and also replaced almost 25,000 meters of optical fiber.

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian telecommunications operator. It provides communication and data transmission services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 3G. By the end of 2021, its services were used by about 26.2 million mobile subscribers and about 1.2 million fixed Internet customers.

Kyivstar's shareholder is the international group VEON (formerly VimpelCom Ltd.). The group's shares are listed on the NASDAQ (New York) stock exchange.