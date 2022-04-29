Ukraine receives grant of EUR 88.5 mln from World Bank Trust Fund

Ukraine on Friday received grant funding of EUR 88.5 million from the World Bank Donor Trust Fund under the Second Economic Recovery Development Policy Loan Program for Ukraine.

"Grant funds will be directed to the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine to ensure priority social, humanitarian, health care costs, support for internally displaced persons," the Ministry of Finance said.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe (Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine) Arup Banerji signed the corresponding agreement in Washington on April 21.

"Grant assistance is a priority for us, since we are already thinking about the future and about the restoration of the country after catastrophic destruction," the minister stressed at the time.

The Trust Fund was established by the World Bank Group and has already received contributions from Denmark (about EUR 20.5 million), Iceland (about EUR 460,000), Latvia (about EUR 5 million), Lithuania (about EUR 5 million) and the United Kingdom (about EUR 60 million).