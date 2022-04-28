Economy

09:58 28.04.2022

Rada registers bill restricting import of medicines produced in Russia, Belarus

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law restricting the circulation of medicines produced in the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus.

Relevant bill No. 7313 of April 25, 2022, authored by a group of MPs of the Servant of the People faction, including head of the Committee on Public Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky, was registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported, according to First Deputy Minister of Health Oleksandr Komarida, state registration in Ukraine of medicines (all or selectively determined by the Ministry of Health) of an applicant may be temporarily canceled (registration certificate terminated) if it is established that this applicant or his representative is directly or indirectly related to with business entities that are directly or indirectly involved in production of medicines on the territory of the aggressor state (the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus).

In addition, the registration of a drug may be canceled if, after February 23, 2022, the applicant participated in at least one of the stages of production of any medicinal product or active pharmaceutical ingredients by an enterprise located on the territory of the aggressor state.

