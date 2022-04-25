Ministry of Economy sets gasoline, diesel fuel price caps for late April

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has announced the average cost of gasoline at UAH 29.55 per liter and diesel fuel at UAH 33.66 per liter, from which price caps of fuel at filling stations for the end of April are calculated.

According to the data on the website of the Ministry of Economy, taking into account the highest trade margins, the price cap for not premium gasoline for its sale through a network of filling stations shall not exceed UAH 34.10 per liter, for not premium diesel fuel – UAH 38.66 per liter.

Compared to the middle of April, the average price for gasoline grew by UAH 0.23 per liter, and for diesel fuel by UAH 1.01 per liter.

As reported, Ukraine has extended the quarantine until May 31, 2022. For the period of its validity, the government, by resolution No. 474 issued on May 14, 2021, set the caps for the trade markup to the average price of diesel fuel of no more than UAH 7 per liter, and for gasoline of no more than UAH 5 per liter. From late February 2022, they were cut to UAH 5 per liter and UAH 4.55 per liter respectively.