18:43 19.04.2022

Westinghouse provides humanitarian aid to Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Westinghouse provides humanitarian aid to Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to strengthen the emergency preparedness and response system of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, as well as to protect nuclear power plants from the Russian threat, was provided by U.S. Westinghouse, a partner of Energoatom and a supplier of fuel for a number of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

"Westinghouse donated a batch of humanitarian aid to the nuclear power plant, including security and communication equipment, radiation protection and control," Energoatom wrote on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The company said that this equipment is extremely important, as it will strengthen the emergency preparedness and response systems of Energoatom, as well as the protection of Ukrainian nuclear power plants from the Russian threat.

"Since the beginning of Russia's [full-scale] war against Ukraine, Westinghouse's position has been clear and unequivocal: harsh condemnation of Russia's actions and assistance to Energoatom's nuclear power plants to counter Russian aggression in general," Energoatom said.

