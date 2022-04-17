Ukrmetalurgprom ceases participation in all Worldsteel bodies, while Russian companies in organization

The Ukrmetalurgprom association of enterprises ceases participation in all bodies of the World Steel Association, Worldsteel, while Russian associations and companies continue to participate in the activities of the organization.

An appeal by the head of Ukrmetalurgprom, Oleksandr Kalenkov, to the chairman of the executive board of directors of Worldsteel, Sajjan Jindal, and the general director of the association, Edwin Basson, states that the war against Ukraine, which the Russians cynically call a special operation, has been going on for more than a month and a half.

During this time, the Russians have demonstrated the worst aspects of their behavior, destroying residential areas, hospitals, schools and kindergartens, killing thousands of innocent people - the whole world is amazed by their atrocities in Bucha, Borodianka, Kramatorsk and other Ukrainian cities. Many countries support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, not only with military supplies, but also with sanctions against the Russian regime, and many international organizations have decided to immediately suspend Russia's participation in the activities of their bodies.

"We hoped that Worldsteel, as the largest and most respectable global steel community, would follow the example of the above-mentioned international organizations and suspend the membership of Russian associations and companies, but, unfortunately, we see that representatives of the aggressor country continue to participate in all Worldsteel events," the letter says.

With this in mind, Ukrmetalurgprom, as an authorized representative of the Ukrainian steel community, is not going to participate in any event in which representatives of Russia take part. Ukrmetalurgprom ceases participation in all Worldsteel bodies while Russian associations and companies continue to participate in Worldsteel activities.

"Of course, each member of Ukrmetalurgprom must make an independent decision on the continuation or suspension of its participation in Worldsteel while the Russian side is present at Worldsteel meetings and other events, but, as mentioned above, the association itself terminates its membership in Worlsteel. We hope that Worldsteel will reconsider its position on the situation and make the right decisions to enable Ukrainian and other civilized associations and companies in the metallurgical industry to return to active participation in the activities of Worldsteel," Ukrmetalurgprom's statement sums up.