Economy

18:04 12.04.2022

HarvEast's land bank is 70% occupied by Russian troops

2 min read
HarvEast's land bank is 70% occupied by Russian troops

The largest part of the land cultivated by the agricultural holding HarvEast – 90,000 hectares, or 70% of 127,000 hectares – is located in Donetsk region and is temporarily occupied by the troops of the aggressor country, Russia, so the agrarian group conducts the spring sowing campaign on its clusters in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, according to its Facebook page on Tuesday.

"The spring campaign has begun in Kyiv region, we are preparing the land and the surviving equipment for sowing. Although at least 12,000 hectares of the company's land bank in this region alone need a thorough examination and demining. The largest part of the land cultivated by our team – more than 90,000 hectares – is generally located in the territory occupied by the enemy in Donetsk region and plundered," according to the HarvEast report.

The agricultural holding recalled that on March 11, Russian invaders seized part of its equipment in Donetsk region. In addition to agricultural equipment, the military of the aggressor country seized cars and trucks bearing the HarvEast logo.

Harveast Holding Limited (Nicosia, Cyprus) is the holding company of the agricultural holding HarvEast, which, before the Russian invasion, was engaged in the cultivation of grains and legumes on 127,000 hectares, dairy farming (three farms, almost 3,000 cattle), feed production and seed crop production.

The holding was established in 2011 on the basis of the agricultural assets of Illich Steel Works. Its shareholders are SCM Group and Smart Holding, the ultimate beneficiary is Rinat Akhmetov.

Tags: #akhmetov #agricultural #harveast
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:09 01.04.2022
Ukraine to definitely receive full reparations from Russia – Akhmetov for Bloomberg

Ukraine to definitely receive full reparations from Russia – Akhmetov for Bloomberg

10:57 26.03.2022
Lack of export of agricultural products from Ukraine to hit many world regions – Zelensky

Lack of export of agricultural products from Ukraine to hit many world regions – Zelensky

09:55 23.03.2022
Akhmetov: Mariupol plants will never work under Russia's occupation

Akhmetov: Mariupol plants will never work under Russia's occupation

16:05 01.03.2022
Hubs for distribution of food from EU operate in Ukraine – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Hubs for distribution of food from EU operate in Ukraine – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

17:45 26.11.2021
Akhmetov denies Zelensky's statement on possible participation in putsch

Akhmetov denies Zelensky's statement on possible participation in putsch

12:46 26.11.2021
Zelensky: Rinat Akhmetov's circle drives him into war against Ukraine, its president

Zelensky: Rinat Akhmetov's circle drives him into war against Ukraine, its president

12:00 03.06.2021
Businessman Akhmetov advocates for equal rules of game for everyone

Businessman Akhmetov advocates for equal rules of game for everyone

17:26 30.03.2021
UMG Investments ready to invest over $40 mln in new projects annually

UMG Investments ready to invest over $40 mln in new projects annually

10:17 15.03.2021
Akhmetov tops rating of richest businessmen in Ukraine with fortune of $7.6 bln – Forbes Ukraine

Akhmetov tops rating of richest businessmen in Ukraine with fortune of $7.6 bln – Forbes Ukraine

12:14 27.01.2021
Exports of agricultural food from Ukraine declines by 0.3% in Jan-Nov 2020 – statistics

Exports of agricultural food from Ukraine declines by 0.3% in Jan-Nov 2020 – statistics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Necessary to treat gold stockpile, FX reserves as sparingly as possible – first deputy NBU governor

IDA approves $1 bln in aid for Ukraine, World Bank to increase it to almost $1.5 bln – World Bank

President signs law on 100% guaranteeing deposits for war period

Energoatom to develop new program to protect its facilities, taking into account experience of Russian aggression – company head

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

LATEST

Most malls manage to find balance with tenants on payments during war

Necessary to treat gold stockpile, FX reserves as sparingly as possible – first deputy NBU governor

IDA approves $1 bln in aid for Ukraine, World Bank to increase it to almost $1.5 bln – World Bank

President signs law on 100% guaranteeing deposits for war period

Adonis resumes work of maternity hospital in Kyiv

Europlant resumes import of seed potatoes to Ukraine, delivers 22 tonnes – association

Energoatom to develop new program to protect its facilities, taking into account experience of Russian aggression – company head

Finance Ministry predicts deficit of Ukraine's state budget in April-May-2022 up to $5-7 bln/month

Some 490 Ukrainians already sent abroad for treatment

Ukraine, through Energy Community Secretariat, receives first batch of aid for infrastructure repair from Europe

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD