HarvEast's land bank is 70% occupied by Russian troops

The largest part of the land cultivated by the agricultural holding HarvEast – 90,000 hectares, or 70% of 127,000 hectares – is located in Donetsk region and is temporarily occupied by the troops of the aggressor country, Russia, so the agrarian group conducts the spring sowing campaign on its clusters in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, according to its Facebook page on Tuesday.

"The spring campaign has begun in Kyiv region, we are preparing the land and the surviving equipment for sowing. Although at least 12,000 hectares of the company's land bank in this region alone need a thorough examination and demining. The largest part of the land cultivated by our team – more than 90,000 hectares – is generally located in the territory occupied by the enemy in Donetsk region and plundered," according to the HarvEast report.

The agricultural holding recalled that on March 11, Russian invaders seized part of its equipment in Donetsk region. In addition to agricultural equipment, the military of the aggressor country seized cars and trucks bearing the HarvEast logo.

Harveast Holding Limited (Nicosia, Cyprus) is the holding company of the agricultural holding HarvEast, which, before the Russian invasion, was engaged in the cultivation of grains and legumes on 127,000 hectares, dairy farming (three farms, almost 3,000 cattle), feed production and seed crop production.

The holding was established in 2011 on the basis of the agricultural assets of Illich Steel Works. Its shareholders are SCM Group and Smart Holding, the ultimate beneficiary is Rinat Akhmetov.