Ukraine's govt supports NBU proposal to forcibly seize assets of subsidiaries of Sberbank, VEB

On Saturday, April 9, the Government of Ukraine decided to withdraw the corporate rights and financial assets seized from the market at the beginning of the war by MR Bank (formerly Sberbank) and Prominvestbank (both Kyiv-based), subsidiaries of the Russian Sberbank of Russia and VEB.RF, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"We made a decision today to withdraw corporate rights and financial assets that are fully or partially owned by residents of Russia. We are talking about Sberbank of Russia and the Joint Stock Commercial Industrial Investment Bank," she said on the air of the national telethon on Saturday evening after a government meeting.

Svyrydenko said this decision, in fact, is the practical implementation of the law on basic principles for the forced seizure in Ukraine of objects of property rights of Russia and its residents.

"Ukraine is recovering part of its financial assets in the form of debt rights, funds in accounts, government bonds, certificates of deposit [NBU]. Therefore, of course, the next decision should be the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, but this important step already done today," the first deputy prime minister said.