Economy

18:44 07.04.2022

Arcelor Mittal top managers in appeal to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih employees declare their support, intention to resume production

Arcelor Mittal top managers in appeal to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih employees declare their support, intention to resume production

Chairman of the board of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Mittal and general director of the company Aditya Mittal addressed the employees of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) with the words of support and announced their intention to resume production, while CEO of the Ukrainian enterprise Mauro Longobardo returned to the enterprise.

"First of all, we want to reiterate the outstanding strength of the Ukrainian people in defending their own country. Under the leadership of the tireless President Zelensky, Ukrainians show strength, courage and unity and prove that they, and not anyone else, will choose the future of Ukraine," the statement says.

It is noted that the majority in the global company cannot imagine how their Ukrainian colleagues feel, in particular, about 1,200 people called to fight for their country, or volunteers. The Mittals pointed out with regret that three employees of the enterprise died in battle, and expressed their condolences to the families of the heroes.

"In recent days, the details of the most terrible atrocities have become known. But the Ukrainians are determined and confident that, along with the battles, life should continue where possible," the statement reads.

The Mittals reported that last week the Ukrainian government asked to consider the possibility of launching production, and after assessing the situation, a decision was made to partially launch the enterprise.

"We will start by returning to production of blast furnace No. 6: work has already begun and it is expected that the furnace will be operational again by April 11," the statement explains.

The report states that "the news of the retreat of the Russians is very encouraging," but there is no clear understanding of how long the war can last, and history says that only time will tell when and how it will end.

"But we understand that in the event of a long war, a simple cessation of work will not help Ukraine. The country and its people must hope and believe that the enterprise can continue to work, can produce goods and provide its workers with work and livelihood," the statement says.

Tags: #arcelor_mittal #kryvyi_rih #mittal #lakshmi_mittal #aditya_mittal
