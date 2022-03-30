Ukraine loses one unit at Kakhovska HPP due to war – Ukrhydroenergo CEO

PJSC Ukrhydroenergo has lost one unit at the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant (HPP) occupied by Russian invaders on February 25, the company's CEO Ihor Syrota has said.

"We lost one unit in Kakhovka. We will tell you more about how and why this happened after the war," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he said that the loss of the unit does not affect the safety of the HPP, despite the spring flood season.

"Safety is not affected, given that the flood is below average, we pass water through those that are," Syrota said.

At the same time, the CEO of Ukrhydroenergo said that careful preparation for the flood allows it to pass "in accordance with the technical regulations, as planned."

"Of course, we were preparing for it, although after February 24 we had only three or four days to reorganize to work in war conditions. As a result, all plant units and services are working. All flood control measures have been worked out. No flood. We don't see any threats to its passage, any flooding," he said.

As for the overall operation of the Kakhovska HPP under the conditions of occupation, the head of Ukrhydroenergo said that the plant is technically controlled by the company, and it is possible to rotate operational personnel. Also at the plant, according to him, there are no representatives of the hydropower industry of the aggressor country.

"...We managed to convince the occupiers to let the operational personnel controlling the units work. We managed to explain that when there is a flood. Water needs to be drawn off so that the reservoir does not accumulate more and so that the dam does not break or other accidents do not occur. Therefore, the personnel remained. It performs all our tasks, purely technically, we are managing the HPP, but not physically," Syrota said.