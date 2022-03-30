Economy

Shmyhal: Ukraine has already received $3 bln in intl financing, talks underway for another $10 bln

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine has already received more than $3 billion in international financial support, and negotiations are underway for another $10 billion.

"Every day we talk about financial support for Ukraine. More than $3 billion has already been received. We are negotiating another $10 billion. And this is just the beginning," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The prime minister also said that the authorities are working to restore Ukraine in three directions.

"The first is a competent calculation of all the losses of our people and our state from this aggression. The second is the freezing and seizure of all Russian funds and assets abroad. The third is the accumulation of funds from partners in the Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine," he added.

Shmyhal said that it is a new plan for the restoration of Ukraine, which will unite the countries of the world: from the United States to Japan, from Australia to Canada.

"The countries of Europe are ready to demonstrate leadership in this matter, and we hope it will not only be in words, but we will really see what a united Europe is, what a united world around Ukraine is," the prime minister said.

