Sowing campaign already starts in 11 regions of Ukraine – PM

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the sowing campaign has already started in 11 regions of Ukraine.

"The sowing campaign has already started in 11 regions of Ukraine. It didn't start at this time last year. And we are infinitely grateful to our farmers and everyone who is working in the field today to provide the country with food," Shmyhal said in his address on Friday night.

The prime minister recalled that the government, for its part, had taken a decision on farmers' access to interest-free finance and was taking measures to reduce fuel prices.