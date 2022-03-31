Sowing campaign already starts in 20 regions - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the sowing campaign has already begun in 20 regions of Ukraine.

"The sowing campaign has already begun in 20 regions of Ukraine. This is really positive news, because at the same time last year, the sowing campaign began only in 15 regions," Shmyhal said in his address on Thursday afternoon.

According to the prime minister, there is cautious optimism regarding the area under spring crops.

He noted that according to operational data, sowing can be carried out on six million hectares of land, which is 80% of the area that was sown last year.

"Today, our farmers are no less courageous and devoted to their front. Behind them is the future food security of the country and the world. We thank them for their courage and dedication to their work," Shmyhal said.