Economy

09:30 26.03.2022

Govt starts paying April pensions – Zelensky

1 min read
Govt starts paying April pensions – Zelensky

The government of Ukraine has already started paying April pensions, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Friday evening.

"There is important news from our members of the government, it has already started paying pensions for April. The Pension Fund has already transferred the entire amount of pensions for Chernihiv and Luhansk regions to Oschadbank. Tomorrow people will have money on their cards, and Ukrposhta will deliver cash," he said.

According to the president, "tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, the payment of April pensions will continue in other regions of the eastern and central parts of Ukraine. One of these days, a wave of payments will cover the entire state. This is one of the priorities for us. The Ukrainian state has fulfilled and will continue to fulfill all obligations to our pensioners" Zelensky said.

Tags: #payments #pensions #april #govt #zelensky
