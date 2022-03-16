Economy

14:41 16.03.2022

Ukraine launches National Portal of Assistance to Population

1 min read
Ukraine launches National Portal of Assistance to Population

Ukraine has launched the National Population Assistance Portal, which allows to find all the necessary contacts and important information for civilians in need of assistance.

As reported on the portal's website, the site contains data on who to contact and how to act in specific circumstances during the war.

Information is available on the website both for those who are now in the resistance zone and for IDPs: security issues; food products; evacuation; volunteering; help from abroad; transport; housing; mobilization, etc.

The portal was created in partnership with the Come Back Alive Foundation. All links on the portal are checked, the information is constantly updated.

Website of the National Portal of Assistance to the Population: https://npdn.in.ua/

Tags: #help #housing #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:00 16.03.2022
Deposits of population since start of war increase by 16%, funds of enterprises decrease by 5% – NBU

Deposits of population since start of war increase by 16%, funds of enterprises decrease by 5% – NBU

14:40 16.03.2022
Mayor of Skadovsk says occupiers talked to him and released him

Mayor of Skadovsk says occupiers talked to him and released him

14:01 16.03.2022
Lysychansk left without gas supply due to pipelines damaged by shelling – GTSOU

Lysychansk left without gas supply due to pipelines damaged by shelling – GTSOU

13:31 16.03.2022
Sooner world cuts all ties with Russia, better - Kuleba

Sooner world cuts all ties with Russia, better - Kuleba

12:14 16.03.2022
Some 90% of Ukrainians could be facing poverty, extreme economic vulnerability in the event of protracted war – UNDP

Some 90% of Ukrainians could be facing poverty, extreme economic vulnerability in the event of protracted war – UNDP

11:20 16.03.2022
Occupation forces continue to deliver missile, bomb strikes on infrastructure, densely populated areas of Ukrainian cities – AFU General Staff

Occupation forces continue to deliver missile, bomb strikes on infrastructure, densely populated areas of Ukrainian cities – AFU General Staff

10:51 16.03.2022
Civilian toll of war in Ukraine includes at least 691 dead, 1,143 wounded – UN

Civilian toll of war in Ukraine includes at least 691 dead, 1,143 wounded – UN

10:25 16.03.2022
Losses for Ukraine due to Russian invasion exceed $500 bln - Shmyhal

Losses for Ukraine due to Russian invasion exceed $500 bln - Shmyhal

09:54 16.03.2022
3 Russian planes, 3 UAVs, 1 helicopter, 2 cruise missiles destroyed by Ukrainian air defense in 24 hours – Air Force Command

3 Russian planes, 3 UAVs, 1 helicopter, 2 cruise missiles destroyed by Ukrainian air defense in 24 hours – Air Force Command

09:47 16.03.2022
Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 103 children killed, over 100 wounded – Prosecutor General

Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 103 children killed, over 100 wounded – Prosecutor General

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

New tax system to start working this week - Shmyhal

Zelensky announces tax reform: 2% of turnover, simplified accounting, voluntary single tax, no checks

IMF estimates Ukraine's financial gap in 2022 from $4.8 bln to $7.4 bln

Net sale by NBU this week amounts to $266.2 mln and EUR74.4 mln

Almost 1 mln users cut off from electricity supply amid war in Ukraine, work of energy system stable – Energy Ministry

LATEST

Ukraine engages best lawyers in world to obtain reparations, indemnities from Russia – MFA

Rada increases volume of govt guarantees for Ukrenergo by UAH 1.1 bln to join European power system

UHRA promotes employment of Ukrainian hoteliers in EU during forced emigration

Rada adopts bill on increasing royalty for gas production

New tax system to start working this week - Shmyhal

About 1,000 investors invest UAH 100 mln in war bonds through ICU Trade

Rada supports creation of backup copies of public information resources

IAEA informs on resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

Microsoft provides free licenses for cloud products for educational institutions in Ukraine

Some UAH 11.75 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD