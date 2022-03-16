Ukraine launches National Portal of Assistance to Population

Ukraine has launched the National Population Assistance Portal, which allows to find all the necessary contacts and important information for civilians in need of assistance.

As reported on the portal's website, the site contains data on who to contact and how to act in specific circumstances during the war.

Information is available on the website both for those who are now in the resistance zone and for IDPs: security issues; food products; evacuation; volunteering; help from abroad; transport; housing; mobilization, etc.

The portal was created in partnership with the Come Back Alive Foundation. All links on the portal are checked, the information is constantly updated.

Website of the National Portal of Assistance to the Population: https://npdn.in.ua/