Economy

20:58 06.03.2022

Ukraine introduces licensing of exports of wheat, corn, poultry, chicken eggs, sunflower oil – resolution

1 min read
Ukraine introduces licensing of exports of wheat, corn, poultry, chicken eggs, sunflower oil – resolution

Ukraine has expanded the list of goods, the export permit for which will be issued by the Economy Ministry, by five positions: from now on, the export of wheat, corn, poultry meat, chicken eggs and sunflower oil is subject to licensing.

Кelevant resolution No. 207, expanding the list of exports and imports subject to licensing and quotas in 2022, was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Saturday, March 5, and published on its website on Sunday.

It is clarified that licensing has been introduced for the export of wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye, Ukrainian Customs Commodity Classification Codes for Foreign Trade code 1001), corn (1005), domestic chicken meat (0207 11-0207 14), domestic chicken eggs (0407 21 00 00) and sunflower oil (1512 11 91 00).

In December 2021, the government adopted resolution No. 1424, which extended the licensing of anthracite coal exports to 2022.

Tags: #licensing #export #import #raw
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:12 06.03.2022
Ukraine suspends export of meat, corn, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet, salt

Ukraine suspends export of meat, corn, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet, salt

16:38 04.03.2022
Switzerland bans exports for Russian oil, aviation and space industries

Switzerland bans exports for Russian oil, aviation and space industries

17:44 03.03.2022
Ukraine suspends possibility of gas exports

Ukraine suspends possibility of gas exports

12:41 03.03.2022
Import of Russian gas through LNG terminal in Klaipeda stopped – Ministry of Energy of Lithuania

Import of Russian gas through LNG terminal in Klaipeda stopped – Ministry of Energy of Lithuania

10:24 02.03.2022
US Senators draft bill prohibiting purchase of Russian oil

US Senators draft bill prohibiting purchase of Russian oil

16:42 01.03.2022
Cabinet significantly expands list of critical imports, along with military goods

Cabinet significantly expands list of critical imports, along with military goods

19:14 26.02.2022
German govt approves export of weapons from the Netherlands to Ukraine – media

German govt approves export of weapons from the Netherlands to Ukraine – media

19:27 25.02.2022
Govt of Ukraine introduces temporary halt in export of blood products

Govt of Ukraine introduces temporary halt in export of blood products

11:07 02.11.2021
Electricity imports from Belarus may start next week, not worth expecting it from Russia - ex-Energy Minister

Electricity imports from Belarus may start next week, not worth expecting it from Russia - ex-Energy Minister

12:53 30.10.2021
No electricity imports from Russia, Belarus from Nov 1

No electricity imports from Russia, Belarus from Nov 1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine suspends export of meat, corn, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet, salt

Russian ships receive refusals to call at ports – Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure

Energoatom: info about capture of Zaporizhia NPP by Russian military is fake

Taxpayers exempted from liability for failure to file reports due to force majeure in Ukraine – tax authority

UKRAINE REFUSES TO CONNECT TO RUSSIAN INVADERS' ENERGY NETWORK AFTER COMPLETION OF WORK IN ISOLATED MODE

LATEST

Russian ships receive refusals to call at ports – Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure

Donations to Ukrainian Armed Forces in cryptocurrency amount to $12.7 mln – Fedorov

Airbnb to provide free housing for 100,000 Ukrainians – Minister Fedorov

All citizens will receive pensions, wages and social benefits - Finance Minister

Ukraine's PM thanks Dombrovskis for his efforts to support Ukraine's economy, security during wa

Podoliak: Russia's aggression against Ukraine is collapse of ruble, closed sky for Russian aircraft

NBU governor calls on Asian countries to impose sanctions on Russia

Daily gas production in Ukraine down by 12.2% since start of Russian armed aggression

Ukrainians send UAH 1.5 bln to army from e-Aid program – Fedorov

Nova Poshta Global launches line of humanitarian aid mail to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD