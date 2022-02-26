Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

A fire broke out in the village of Borodianka, Bucha district, Kyiv region, a shell hit a residential building, killing three people, and three more are probably under the rubble, the press service of the State Emergency Service reported.

