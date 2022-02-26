Economy

15:16 26.02.2022

Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

1 min read

A fire broke out in the village of Borodianka, Bucha district, Kyiv region, a shell hit a residential building, killing three people, and three more are probably under the rubble, the press service of the State Emergency Service reported.

"Kyiv region: at 14:20, the fire in the village of Borodianka, Bucha district, was eliminated. In a shell hit, three people were killed. It is possible that three more people are under the rubble. The units of the State Emergency Service left the scene due to shelling," the State Service said in a statement posted on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #kyiv_region #stoprussia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:14 26.02.2022
Ukrainian cyber experts discover largest sockpuppet farm in Russia – police

Ukrainian cyber experts discover largest sockpuppet farm in Russia – police

16:11 26.02.2022
Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

16:03 26.02.2022
Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

16:01 26.02.2022
Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

15:55 26.02.2022
Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

15:39 26.02.2022
PGO opens case on violation of rules of warfare due to death of seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka

PGO opens case on violation of rules of warfare due to death of seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka

15:23 26.02.2022
Georgia to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine – press service of Georgian govt

Georgia to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine – press service of Georgian govt

15:21 26.02.2022
USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

15:15 26.02.2022
Reznikov urges Ukrainians to report on enemy spotters

Reznikov urges Ukrainians to report on enemy spotters

15:11 26.02.2022
Residential area in Akhtyrka shelled, threat to stop TPP – mayor of city

Residential area in Akhtyrka shelled, threat to stop TPP – mayor of city

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ferrexpo sends force majeure notices to customers due to suspension of shipments at port

NBU states controlled situation in FX market, sufficiency of reserves, sells $2.1 bln since year start

Ukraine fully provided with energy resources for passage of isolated mode, completion of autumn-season period – Ministry of Energy

Explosion outside Luhansk does not affect operation of Ukraine's GTS – operator

We don't even use words 'debt relief' – Ukraine's Finance Minister

LATEST

Czech Republic transfers UAH 250 mln worth of military aid to Ukraine – Shmyhal

Shebelynka refinery suspends work due to risks of hostilities, personnel evacuated

TPPs, DTEK mines operate as normal

Estonia closes its airspace to Russian aircraft

Ukraine's dpty PM asks intl services, social networks to block their content in Russia

Kuleba: Cyprus not to block Russia's disconnection from SWIFT

EU extends financial restrictions for Russia

NBU takes further measures to maintain stability of banking system during martial law

Moldovan bunker ship 12 miles from Pivdenny port shot rammed by Russian ship – AFU Commander-in-Chief

Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine continue as usual

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD