Authorities must ensure uninterrupted import of medicines, raw materials for pharmaceutical production in Ukraine - EBA

Government agencies must ensure the uninterrupted import of medicines and raw materials for their production in Ukraine, according to the European Business Association (EBA).

"The priority issue is to ensure a regime for customs clearance and certification of medicines, medical devices and other pharmaceutical products, regardless of their purpose, including for clinical trials," the EBA's appeal to state authorities says, the text of which is available to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The EBA admits the possibility of panic among the population and a boom in the purchase of medicines, asking to ensure the uninterrupted import of medicines and raw materials for their production in Ukraine, which includes the need to eliminate queues at customs checkpoints.

"We ask you to ensure priority customs clearance of medicines, APIs, medical devices and other pharmaceutical products by introducing an official Green Corridor for these categories of goods," the EBA stressed.

In addition, EBA members requested to establish working cooperation on this issue with the customs authorities of neighboring countries, such as Poland, to ensure a similar priority in the customs clearance of medicines at their customs posts to ensure imports to Ukraine.

The association, allowing for possible restrictions during martial law, stressed the need to ensure the work of the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control for the issuance of relevant permits remotely.