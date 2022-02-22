Economy

12:02 22.02.2022

Nova Poshta plans to almost double number of parcel lockers by late 2022

By the end of 2022, Nova Poshta Group is going to install another 12,000 parcel lockers throughout the country, co-owner of the company Volodymyr Popereshniuk said at a press conference on Friday.

"This year there will be another 12,000 of them [postal lockers], that is, by the end of the year there will be 25,000 of them," he said.

According to the company, at the moment, parcel lockers are more than a safe way to issue parcels, as they include special reinforced metal structures, anti-vandal systems and, for the most part, CCTV cameras.

"Most of them will be installed in residential complexes, and if earlier we installed them only in million-plus cities, now we are going to regional centers," Popereshniuk said.

As reported, in 2021, Nova Poshta installed more than 9,000 parcel terminals, and now the network has more than 13,000 parcel terminals in 403 settlements. In addition, last year the company opened 2,000 new branches, bringing their total number to almost 10,000, of which 8,000 are in rural areas.

