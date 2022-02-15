Economy

14:04 15.02.2022

Ukrnafta's asset unbundling process put on hold for now – Kolomoisky

Ukrnafta's asset unbundling process put on hold for now – Kolomoisky

The process of unbundling the assets of PJSC Ukrnafta between NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and minority shareholders has been put on hold for now, although it was planned to be completed at the end of 2021, businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has said.

"Yes, on a pause… Naftogaz faced the problem of public opinion, government, the like, they need to get permission for some significant transactions, and so on," he said in an interview with Ukrayinska Pravda.

According to the businessman, Naftogaz was the initiator of the unbundling process, and he supported it.

"Since life together does not work out, it is necessary to separate intelligently and culturally," he said.

Earlier, at the end of November, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the unbundling of Ukrnafta did not take place, since the state did not yet have the necessary funds to buy the assets.

As reported, in November-December 2021, due to the lack of a quorum, two meetings were not held at which it was planned to consider the issue of unbundling Ukrnafta's assets between NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and minority shareholders – Ihor Kolomoisky and his partners. Another meeting of shareholders with a similar agenda is scheduled for February 17, 2022.

Ukrnafta is the largest oil company in the country. NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy owns 50% plus 1 share in Ukrnafta, a group of companies associated with the former shareholders of PrivatBank – about 42% of shares.

Tags: #kolomoisky #ukrnafta
