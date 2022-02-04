Economy

13:12 04.02.2022

Naftogaz may import about 300 mcm of gas in Feb – Energy Minister

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy plans to import about 300 million cubic meters of gas (mcm) in February, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko said.

"Naftogaz has started (imports). We are talking about 300 million cubic meters for February. The directions are Hungary, Slovakia and Poland," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

As reported with reference to the data of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, natural gas imports to Ukraine from the EU in 2021 decreased by 6.2 times (by 13.34 billion cubic meters) compared to 2020, to 2.56 billion cubic meters.

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement to expand production of drones - Zelensky

FTA will extend trade between Ukraine and Turkey up to $10 bln – talks between Zelensky and Erdogan

Ukraine, Turkey sign FTA agreement

Zelensky announces stabilization of hryvnia, absence of risks for it

USA, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Canada launch GBP 35 mln Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement to expand production of drones - Zelensky

FTA will extend trade between Ukraine and Turkey up to $10 bln – talks between Zelensky and Erdogan

Ukraine, Turkey sign FTA agreement

AMCU allows FUIB to buy Idea Bank

EIB concerned about escalation of conflict by Russia, but keeps projects in Ukraine unchanged

Market situation for thermal generation complicated, requires intervention – Donbasenergo top manager

Energoatom, OCNI sign memo of cooperation

Govt approves draft FTA agreement with Turkey

Zelensky announces stabilization of hryvnia, absence of risks for it

USA, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Canada launch GBP 35 mln Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine

