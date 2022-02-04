Naftogaz may import about 300 mcm of gas in Feb – Energy Minister

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy plans to import about 300 million cubic meters of gas (mcm) in February, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko said.

"Naftogaz has started (imports). We are talking about 300 million cubic meters for February. The directions are Hungary, Slovakia and Poland," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

As reported with reference to the data of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, natural gas imports to Ukraine from the EU in 2021 decreased by 6.2 times (by 13.34 billion cubic meters) compared to 2020, to 2.56 billion cubic meters.