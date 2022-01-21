Canada offers Ukraine loan of up to CAD 120 mln to support economic resilience, development

The Government of Canada has offered to provide a loan of up to CAD 120 million to support the economic stability and development of Ukraine.

"Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Canada has offered to provide a loan of up to CAD 120 million to the Government of Ukraine to support the country's economic resilience and governance reforms," ​​the Government of Canada said in a statement on Friday.

In addition, Canada has also offered to provide a technical assistance grant of up to CAD 6 million to support the implementation of the loan. Canadian and Ukrainian officials are already meeting to discuss the potential terms of the loan and a timeline for its implementation.

"Ukrainians can always count on Canada to be there for them when needed. By working together, we can strengthen the economy and help advance governance reforms. I authorized this proposed loan to support Ukraine's ability to respond to its population’s needs amid Russia’s aggressive actions. This is just one step in helping build a secure future for Ukrainians, and I will continue to look at ways to support Ukraine," Sajjan said.