Economy

18:28 21.01.2022

Canada offers Ukraine loan of up to CAD 120 mln to support economic resilience, development

2 min read
Canada offers Ukraine loan of up to CAD 120 mln to support economic resilience, development

The Government of Canada has offered to provide a loan of up to CAD 120 million to support the economic stability and development of Ukraine.

"Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Canada has offered to provide a loan of up to CAD 120 million to the Government of Ukraine to support the country's economic resilience and governance reforms," ​​the Government of Canada said in a statement on Friday.

In addition, Canada has also offered to provide a technical assistance grant of up to CAD 6 million to support the implementation of the loan. Canadian and Ukrainian officials are already meeting to discuss the potential terms of the loan and a timeline for its implementation.

"Ukrainians can always count on Canada to be there for them when needed. By working together, we can strengthen the economy and help advance governance reforms. I authorized this proposed loan to support Ukraine's ability to respond to its population’s needs amid Russia’s aggressive actions. This is just one step in helping build a secure future for Ukrainians, and I will continue to look at ways to support Ukraine," Sajjan said.

Tags: #loan #canada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:15 18.01.2022
Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine – Canadian TV channel

Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine – Canadian TV channel

10:11 23.12.2021
Embassy of Canada: It is essential that investigation of Poroshenko case complies with highest standards of transparency, legality

Embassy of Canada: It is essential that investigation of Poroshenko case complies with highest standards of transparency, legality

09:54 22.11.2021
Space agencies of Ukraine and Canada sign joint statement of partnership

Space agencies of Ukraine and Canada sign joint statement of partnership

15:28 19.10.2021
Ukraine, Canada to begin construction of spaceport in Nova Scotia before 2022 with plan to launch Cyclone-4M LV late 2023

Ukraine, Canada to begin construction of spaceport in Nova Scotia before 2022 with plan to launch Cyclone-4M LV late 2023

15:51 17.08.2021
Over half of Ukrainians consider it harmful for country to receive loan from EU under numerous obligations – poll

Over half of Ukrainians consider it harmful for country to receive loan from EU under numerous obligations – poll

11:57 30.04.2021
Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

11:25 27.04.2021
UNDP, Canada expand network of mobile administrative service centres in eastern Ukraine

UNDP, Canada expand network of mobile administrative service centres in eastern Ukraine

17:28 21.04.2021
Ukraine, Canada discuss possibilities of increasing temporary mobility of youth

Ukraine, Canada discuss possibilities of increasing temporary mobility of youth

11:41 02.04.2021
Canada's Ambassador notes importance of establishing civilian control over Ukrainian Armed Forces - meeting with President's Office dpty head

Canada's Ambassador notes importance of establishing civilian control over Ukrainian Armed Forces - meeting with President's Office dpty head

10:41 30.03.2021
Canada imposes sanctions on Russian individuals, companies building Crimean Bridge

Canada imposes sanctions on Russian individuals, companies building Crimean Bridge

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine will be invited to certification of Nord Stream 2 when EC considers this issue – Energy Minister

Ukraine invests over EUR600 mln in energy system modernization within synchronization with European one

No panic on FX currency market, only nonresidents who sold govt bonds aggressively buy currency – NBU governor

NBU raises key policy rate to 10% per annum

Ukraine cuts UGS stocks by one third since early heating season

LATEST

World Economic Forum to take place on May 22-26 in Davos

Ukraine will be invited to certification of Nord Stream 2 when EC considers this issue – Energy Minister

Ukraine invests over EUR600 mln in energy system modernization within synchronization with European one

NBU sees signs of stabilization in FX market, refrains from intervention on Thursday

Ukraine temporarily loses access to external capital markets due to stress levels of rates - NBU

No panic on FX currency market, only nonresidents who sold govt bonds aggressively buy currency – NBU governor

NBU raises key policy rate to 10% per annum

Ukraine cuts UGS stocks by one third since early heating season

Ukrnafta to try again to gather shareholders on Feb 17 with proposal to transfer oil assets to 100% subsidiary

USA to allocate extra $300 mln to Ukraine in 2022 – Blinken

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD