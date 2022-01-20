Ukraine will be invited to certification of Nord Stream 2 when EC considers this issue – Energy Minister

Ukraine will be involved in the Nord Stream 2 certification process when this issue is considered by the European Commission, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"It was decided that Ukraine will be invited to certify Nord Stream 2 when this issue reaches the European Commission. This is the official position that we've heard today, for which I am grateful to our partners," he told reporters following the results of a meeting with European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in Brussels.

The minister also said that the parties discussed the maximum drop in recent years in gas transit in January through the Ukrainian GTS and the influence of the Russian Federation on the shortage of natural gas resources in Europe.

"We have a lot in common in understanding the ongoing processes," he said.

As reported, the German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) in mid-November 2021 suspended the certification procedure for Nord Stream 2 until the creation of a subsidiary of the Swiss company Nord Stream 2 AG to operate the national section of the highway and transfer its main assets and human resources to it.