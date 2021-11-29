Stefanchuk asks budget committee to urgently prepare for consideration in hall draft state budget-2022 after receipt from Cabinet

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk asks the budget committee of the parliament, after the Cabinet of Ministers submits the bill on the state budget for 2022, to urgently prepare it for consideration at a plenary session.

"The Cabinet is completing work on the draft state budget for 2022, so I ask the budget committee: as soon as the draft law on the state budget finalized by the government, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, it should be promptly and urgently considered [...] and prepared for consideration at a plenary session," Stefanchuk said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of leaders of parliamentary factions and groups on Monday.

He recalled that on December 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak in the Verkhovna Rada with an annual message on the internal and external situation of Ukraine.