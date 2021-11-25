Economy

15:53 25.11.2021

Ukroboronprom announces cooperation with Airbus on helicopter program

Ukroboronprom announces cooperation with Airbus on helicopter program

Ukroboronprom state concern has announced the start of cooperation with one of the largest aircraft building companies Airbus on a helicopter program.

"We have planned certain joint actions together with Airbus and not only in the creation of a national airline, but also cooperation on the helicopter program. In addition, we are considering the creation of a service center, which we are discussing with our partners," Director General of Ukroboronprom Yuriy Husev said during the forum "Great Construction: Aviation. Tourism" in Kyiv.

In turn, the Airbus Vice President for Development stressed that the contract with the Interior Ministry allowed the company to develop further cooperation, including in terms of service support in Nizhyn and the development of a training school in Kremenchuk.

He also said that Airbus will need partners in Ukraine.

"One of the big challenges we face is the continuation of servicing our direction. And we will need partners in Ukraine. We must strengthen this cooperation in the direction of helicopters," the expert emphasized.

