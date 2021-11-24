Economy

11:21 24.11.2021

Infrastructure Ministry submits draft resolution on payment to air carriers for evacuation flights in 2020 to govt


The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has submitted for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers a draft resolution on the payment of UAH 104 million in compensation by Ukrainian airlines for the implementation of evacuation flights during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have already submitted this document to the Cabinet of Ministers and are counting on its adoption. There, UAH 104 million is the entire amount that the state owes [to air carriers] since last year. And now, if I'm not mistaken, we have finally managed to remove all the questions, which the Ministry of Finance had," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that within a few weeks after the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, all funds will be paid.

As reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure previously planned to provide targeted assistance to state airports to create discount programs for airlines that participated in the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens during the first wave of the pandemic lockdown.

