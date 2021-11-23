Economy

11:41 23.11.2021

Ukraine implementing eight EBRD projects worth EUR 1.68 bln – Finance Ministry

2 min read
Ukraine implementing eight EBRD projects worth EUR 1.68 bln – Finance Ministry

Ukraine is currently implementing eight projects of the EUR opean Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) totaling EUR 1.68 billion, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said during a meeting with newly appointed Vice President of the Bank for Policy and Partnerships Mark Bowman, EBRD Alternate Board Director Artem Shevalev, Vice President of the EBRD Alain Pilloux, and EBRD Director in Eastern EUR ope and the Caucasus Matteo Patrone.

"As of November, we are successfully implementing eight EBRD projects worth EUR 1.68 billion. The bank's loan is an opportunity to implement important projects in Ukraine. We are further interested in strengthening cooperation in priority areas for the country - infrastructure and energy," the minister of finance said.

The parties also discussed the adoption of bill No. 5600, designed to create an additional resource for the budget of Ukraine in 2022, the ministry's press service added.

According to its data, the participants in the meeting raised the issues of the current state of implementing projects in infrastructure, energy, banking, industry and natural resources.

"The EBRD remains the largest institutional lender in Ukraine. As of November 2021, the total amount of financing allocated to the country in the public, private and municipal sectors is EUR 15.3 billion within 505 projects," the Finance Ministry said.

It is clarified that in 2021 two agreements entered into force on the electrification of the Ukrainian railway – the electrification of the Dolynska-Mykolaiv-Kolosivka railway line and the development of the Trans-EUR opean transport network (Ukraine-road corridors).

At the same time, the parties discussed Oschadbank's joining the Deposit Guarantee Fund, which is the first step towards the EBRD's entry into the capital of this bank, the ministry added.

Tags: #ukraine #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:58 23.11.2021
Industrial production in Ukraine in Oct grows by 1.4% after month of decline – statistics

Industrial production in Ukraine in Oct grows by 1.4% after month of decline – statistics

09:31 23.11.2021
Ukraine records 12,729 new cases of COVID-19 in a day - Health Ministry

Ukraine records 12,729 new cases of COVID-19 in a day - Health Ministry

09:14 23.11.2021
IMF approves allocation of $ 699 mln second tranche under SBA to Ukraine, extends program until June 2022

IMF approves allocation of $ 699 mln second tranche under SBA to Ukraine, extends program until June 2022

09:54 22.11.2021
Space agencies of Ukraine and Canada sign joint statement of partnership

Space agencies of Ukraine and Canada sign joint statement of partnership

09:23 22.11.2021
Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

11:39 20.11.2021
Some 18,250 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 21,979 people recover, 664 die in Ukraine over day

Some 18,250 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 21,979 people recover, 664 die in Ukraine over day

13:36 19.11.2021
J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

12:40 19.11.2021
Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

09:48 19.11.2021
Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

17:47 18.11.2021
Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine stands for liberalization of transportation market with EU – Kubrakov

Industrial production in Ukraine in Oct grows by 1.4% after month of decline – statistics

Memo with IMF provides SAPO head appointment by Dec, measures to support population during rising world gas prices – Hetmansev

IMF approves allocation of $ 699 mln second tranche under SBA to Ukraine, extends program until June 2022

Cyprus court invites Kolomoisky to consider PrivatBank's claim

LATEST

Mobile network operator lifecell to launch VoLTE be 2022

Ukraine stands for liberalization of transportation market with EU – Kubrakov

Ukrtatnafta resumes production of petroleum products after repairs

Memo with IMF provides SAPO head appointment by Dec, measures to support population during rising world gas prices – Hetmansev

Privatization of 30 distilleries brings UAH 1.05 bln to state budget - SPF

DTEK Energy sees net loss fall by almost 90% in nine months of 2021

Westinghouse, Energoatom sign two agreements to start projects for construction of two reactors at Khmelnytsky NPP

Ukraine supplies bulk of gas to Hungary, but this is not transit from Russia - Makogon

NBU postpones for one year banks' coverage of 100% of operational risk, decides to start with 50%

Cyprus court invites Kolomoisky to consider PrivatBank's claim

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD