Ukraine implementing eight EBRD projects worth EUR 1.68 bln – Finance Ministry

Ukraine is currently implementing eight projects of the EUR opean Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) totaling EUR 1.68 billion, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said during a meeting with newly appointed Vice President of the Bank for Policy and Partnerships Mark Bowman, EBRD Alternate Board Director Artem Shevalev, Vice President of the EBRD Alain Pilloux, and EBRD Director in Eastern EUR ope and the Caucasus Matteo Patrone.

"As of November, we are successfully implementing eight EBRD projects worth EUR 1.68 billion. The bank's loan is an opportunity to implement important projects in Ukraine. We are further interested in strengthening cooperation in priority areas for the country - infrastructure and energy," the minister of finance said.

The parties also discussed the adoption of bill No. 5600, designed to create an additional resource for the budget of Ukraine in 2022, the ministry's press service added.

According to its data, the participants in the meeting raised the issues of the current state of implementing projects in infrastructure, energy, banking, industry and natural resources.

"The EBRD remains the largest institutional lender in Ukraine. As of November 2021, the total amount of financing allocated to the country in the public, private and municipal sectors is EUR 15.3 billion within 505 projects," the Finance Ministry said.

It is clarified that in 2021 two agreements entered into force on the electrification of the Ukrainian railway – the electrification of the Dolynska-Mykolaiv-Kolosivka railway line and the development of the Trans-EUR opean transport network (Ukraine-road corridors).

At the same time, the parties discussed Oschadbank's joining the Deposit Guarantee Fund, which is the first step towards the EBRD's entry into the capital of this bank, the ministry added.