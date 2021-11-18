Kaplor 7 pays UAH 235 mln for Odesavynprom

Kaplor 7 LLC (Odesa), which on September 14 offered the highest price for the integral property complex of the Odesavynprom winery put up for sale by the State Property Fund (SPF), paid the necessary amount to the budget – UAH 234.9 million.

"Recently, the buyer of Odesavynprom paid UAH 235 million, although the public had doubts that it would transfer the money," SPF Head Dmytro Sennychenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that the practice of using a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) is quite widespread abroad. According to him, even in case of refusal to purchase, the budget receives a deposit of 10% of the starting price, and such receipts, for example, only with the sale of distilleries amounted to UAH 30 million.

Sennychenko added that the winner of the recent auction for the sale of Electronmash – also a little-known company Lorten Group, which offered UAH 970 million with the starting price of UAH 66.7 million – nevertheless signed the auction protocol, which gives reason to expect payment within up to 60 days.

According to the terms of the auction for the sale of Odesavinprom, the buyer is obliged to keep the production of wines, to provide social guarantees to employees for at least three years. It is obligatory to conclude a protection agreement for the building of Sovkhozvintrest – an architectural monument built in 1895.

According to the unified public register of legal entities and sole proprietors, Kaplor 7 LLC was registered in January 2017. Its charter capital is UAH 500,000. It is engaged in the production of wines and trade in household goods. The ultimate beneficiary is Natalia Holub (earlier Raisa Kurpedinova).

Odesavynprom includes 97 real estate facilities (28 units of buildings and structures, 69 amphorae for wine storage), as well as technological equipment, vehicles, etc.

The enterprise is located on land plots with a total area of 2.67 hectares.

In March 2021, the SPF extended the lease agreement for the Odesavinprom property for six months with PJSC Odesavynprom before its privatization. The lease agreement with the tenant was concluded in 1992, after which it was repeatedly renewed.

PJSC Odesavynprom is engaged in the production of cognacs, still and sparkling wines under the French Boulevard and Guliev Wines brands, and also provides its facilities for bottling Crimean brands.