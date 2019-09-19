Economy

17:23 19.09.2019

Verkhovna Rada approves Sennychenko as SPF head

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the candidacy of Dmytro Sennychenko for the post of head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF).

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, 238 MPs voted for such a decision at a meeting on Thursday.

Sennychenko until recently worked at the Eurasia Foundation, was the director for real estate and infrastructure at the national postal operator Ukrposhta, and before that he was the director general of JLL and Parkridge Holdings in Ukraine.

He also was the director of the Ukrainian bureau of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), worked in parliament and the office of the prime minister, as well as held the post of chief economist of the National Bank of Ukraine and the project coordinator of Sumitomo.

Sennychenko is also a member of the supervisory board of the electronic public trading system ProZorro.Sale.

Tags: #sennychenko #spf
