Head of State Property Fund files letter of resignation – source

Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Dmytro Sennychenko has submitted a letter of resignation, a source close to the State Property Fund has informed the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

In turn, the publication LB.ua, citing its sources, says that one of the main reasons for Sennychenko's dismissal is "the dissatisfaction of certain representatives of the politician with privatization, which has successfully started, but may have a peculiar effect on the ratings of the authorities."

In turn, ex-MP, member of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia Serhiy Leschenko also wrote on the Telegram channel that the head of the State Property Fund is being fired.

"The reason is the scandalous privatization of the Bolshevik plant, which took place in favor of one participant. He did not answer my message about Sennychenko's resignation," the message says.

On September 18, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Dmytro Sennychenko as the head of the State Property Fund (SPF), dismissing Vitaliy Trubarov from this position.