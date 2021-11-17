Economy

11:52 17.11.2021

Head of State Property Fund files letter of resignation – source

1 min read
Head of State Property Fund files letter of resignation – source

Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Dmytro Sennychenko has submitted a letter of resignation, a source close to the State Property Fund has informed the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

In turn, the publication LB.ua, citing its sources, says that one of the main reasons for Sennychenko's dismissal is "the dissatisfaction of certain representatives of the politician with privatization, which has successfully started, but may have a peculiar effect on the ratings of the authorities."

In turn, ex-MP, member of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia Serhiy Leschenko also wrote on the Telegram channel that the head of the State Property Fund is being fired.

"The reason is the scandalous privatization of the Bolshevik plant, which took place in favor of one participant. He did not answer my message about Sennychenko's resignation," the message says.

On September 18, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Dmytro Sennychenko as the head of the State Property Fund (SPF), dismissing Vitaliy Trubarov from this position.

Tags: #sennychenko #resignation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:23 11.11.2021
Tkachenko says he files letter of resignation from post of Culture Minister

Tkachenko says he files letter of resignation from post of Culture Minister

13:50 03.11.2021
Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

13:18 01.11.2021
Urusky tenders resignation

Urusky tenders resignation

11:57 01.11.2021
Reznikov tenders resignation

Reznikov tenders resignation

14:53 30.09.2021
Resignation of individual ministers postponed - MP Kachura

Resignation of individual ministers postponed - MP Kachura

17:15 30.07.2021
Auction commission proposes starting price of almost UAH 1.4 bln for Bishovyk plant

Auction commission proposes starting price of almost UAH 1.4 bln for Bishovyk plant

10:34 15.07.2021
Rada supports Avakov's resignation

Rada supports Avakov's resignation

14:25 04.01.2021
Initial price of United Mining and Chemical Company at privatization auction to be UAH 3-5 bln – SPF head

Initial price of United Mining and Chemical Company at privatization auction to be UAH 3-5 bln – SPF head

15:53 21.09.2020
Zelensky: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

Zelensky: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

17:23 19.09.2019
Verkhovna Rada approves Sennychenko as SPF head

Verkhovna Rada approves Sennychenko as SPF head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

Kyiv intends to increase cost of travel in public transport to UAH 20 from Jan 1 - Kyiv State Administration

Introduction of personal data collection from consignees to have negative impact on intl delivery market – Nova Poshta

Oschadbank makes payments to 'green' generation in accordance with instructions

German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

LATEST

Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

Kyiv intends to increase cost of travel in public transport to UAH 20 from Jan 1 - Kyiv State Administration

Introduction of personal data collection from consignees to have negative impact on intl delivery market – Nova Poshta

UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

Oschadbank makes payments to 'green' generation in accordance with instructions

German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

Stefanchuk: Rada may consider state budget for 2022 in late Nov - early Dec

IMF board will consider second tranche under Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on Nov 22

No grounds for rolling blackouts – PM

DTEK contracts 600,000 tonnes of coal for Q1 2022, has shortage of anthracite for Luhansk TPP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD