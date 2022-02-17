Verkhovna Rada accepts resignation of SPF head

The Verkhovna Rada, which on January 27 was three votes short of dismissing head of the State Property Fund (SPF) Dmytro Sennychenko at his own request, on Thursday accepted his resignation with 318 votes, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

The decision was made without the report of the head of the SPF, although the opposition factions demanded it, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

Appointed to head the State Property Fund in September 2019, Sennychenko announced his resignation at his own request in mid-November last year. The media linked his decision with the auction for the sale of the Bolshevik plant, to which law enforcement officers had questions, but the head of the Fund refuted such assumptions and said that he had originally planned to work in this position for about two years. Sennychenko indicated that after his resignation he intends to rest for at least two months.

Since December 2021, the duties of the first deputy head of the SPF have been performed by Olha Batova, who previously was an adviser to the head of the department for corporate governance.