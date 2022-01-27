Rada fails to dismiss Sennychenko from post of SPF head

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did not support the resignation of Dmytro Sennychenko from the post of Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF).

The adoption of relevant draft resolution No.6382 was supported by 223 MPs at the plenary session on Thursday, with 226 needed to make a positive decision.

Sennychenko has served as head of the State Property Fund since September 19, 2019. He wrote a letter of resignation of his own free will on November 16, 2021.