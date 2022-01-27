Economy

10:58 27.01.2022

Rada fails to dismiss Sennychenko from post of SPF head

1 min read
Rada fails to dismiss Sennychenko from post of SPF head

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did not support the resignation of Dmytro Sennychenko from the post of Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF).

The adoption of relevant draft resolution No.6382 was supported by 223 MPs at the plenary session on Thursday, with 226 needed to make a positive decision.

Sennychenko has served as head of the State Property Fund since September 19, 2019. He wrote a letter of resignation of his own free will on November 16, 2021.

Tags: #sennychenko #spf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:16 20.12.2021
SPF functions should be divided into management of state-owned assets and their sale – MP Arakhamia

SPF functions should be divided into management of state-owned assets and their sale – MP Arakhamia

17:17 18.12.2021
UMCC privatization auction fails for the third time – SPF

UMCC privatization auction fails for the third time – SPF

18:02 30.11.2021
ZTMC returns to state ownership: decision of appellate court comes into legal force – SPF

ZTMC returns to state ownership: decision of appellate court comes into legal force – SPF

13:00 23.11.2021
Privatization of 30 distilleries brings UAH 1.05 bln to state budget - SPF

Privatization of 30 distilleries brings UAH 1.05 bln to state budget - SPF

12:34 18.11.2021
State Property Fund Head Sennychenko announces resignation of own will

State Property Fund Head Sennychenko announces resignation of own will

11:18 18.11.2021
Kaplor 7 pays UAH 235 mln for Odesavynprom

Kaplor 7 pays UAH 235 mln for Odesavynprom

11:52 17.11.2021
Head of State Property Fund files letter of resignation – source

Head of State Property Fund files letter of resignation – source

11:45 29.10.2021
SPF postpones auction for sale of UMCC to late Dec due to one real bid

SPF postpones auction for sale of UMCC to late Dec due to one real bid

17:15 30.07.2021
Auction commission proposes starting price of almost UAH 1.4 bln for Bishovyk plant

Auction commission proposes starting price of almost UAH 1.4 bln for Bishovyk plant

12:49 27.07.2021
SPF initiates joining Electrotyazhmash to Turboatom

SPF initiates joining Electrotyazhmash to Turboatom

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine intends to form package of intl assistance of strategic partners worth $3-5 bln – Shurma

Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

Ukraine's FX reserves amount to $ 30.1 bln – premier

President of European Commission announces new MFA package to support Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine intends to form package of intl assistance of strategic partners worth $3-5 bln – Shurma

Shmyhal expects to sign ACAA agreement with EU in 2022

Ukrainian delegation to discuss economic cooperation with France in Paris

Agromars blocks sale of its seized assets at auctions - lawyer of creditor company

Russia drastically reducing dollar-denominated reserves – Lavrov

Ukrenergo requests emergency electricity supply from Belarus totaling 650 MWh

Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

Naftogaz sees potential for upstream cooperation with PGNIG in Western Ukraine

Ukraine's FX reserves amount to $ 30.1 bln – premier

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD