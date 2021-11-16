Introduction of personal data collection from consignees to have negative impact on intl delivery market – Nova Poshta

The Nova Poshta Group of Companies has an extremely negative attitude towards the possible introduction of obligations for postal operators and logistics delivery operators to collect copies of passports and identification codes of parcel recipients, which is provided for in related bills Nos. 4279 and 4278 dated October 28, 2020.

"Total control through the name tracking of purchases of each individual citizen will only lead to shadowing of this market and the flow of these goods into gray and black schemes. This rule deprives Ukrainians of the opportunity to buy on international e-commerce sites," the Nova Poshta said on Tuesday.

In general, according to the company, these legislative initiatives are relevant and necessary, with the exception of this specific amendment, which was introduced after the text of the bill was agreed between all parties, during a preliminary public discussion.

This amendment stipulates that all recipients of international express and postal items must necessarily indicate information about the identification code of the recipients of items or series and passport number.

"This innovation will lead to the fact that a significant number of recipients simply refuse to provide their identification code or passport, and this, in turn, to the accumulation of thousands of shipments in the warehouses of carriers, which we simply cannot process and issue to customers," the company said.

Nova Poshta also said that this amendment is inconsistent with the legislation of Ukraine on the protection of personal data.

"In fact, recipients will be forced to distribute their data left and right. At the same time, both express carriers and the state shall provide clear mechanisms for the collection, processing and use of personal data, which should be transparent to the persons whose personal data is concerned," the company said.

As reported, JSC Ukrposhta and DHL Express Ukraine also opposed this initiative.