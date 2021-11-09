Economy

12:10 09.11.2021

Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

In the next two years, Ukrzaliznytsia will increase its fleet of passenger cars by purchasing another 500 units, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during the Big Construction: New Railway forum.

"This year, Ukrzaliznytsia will receive 20 new sleeping cars - the first of the hundred announced (new passenger cars). The plans are to build another 500 of these cars over the next two years. These are our modern 500 Ukrainian compartment cars, which we are not ashamed of," he said.

According to the president, Ukrzaliznytsia is currently purchasing commuter trains for the City Express project.

As reported, on October 1, 2021, Ukrzaliznytsia received the first five compartment cars from the batch ordered from Kriukov Car Building Works (KCBW) at the expense of the state budget.

Under the terms of the contract, 20 out of 100 ordered wagons must be delivered to the company by the end of 2021.

Kriukov Car Building Works is to build and supply Ukrzaliznytsia 51 compartment cars, 12 sleeping cars, 20 compartment cars equipped for transporting disabled passengers in a wheelchair, as well as 17 compartment cars for transporting passengers with disabilities in a wheelchair and a train manager compartment.

