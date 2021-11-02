Economy

18:58 02.11.2021

Big Construction plan envisages restoration of 24,000 km of roads, 1,400 bridges by 2024 – Infrastructure Minister

The Big Construction program envisages restoration of 1,400 bridges and renewal of 24,000 km of the main road network by 2024, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said at the Roads of the Future congress of the National Association of Road Builders of Ukraine in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He clarified that in 2020-2021, within the program, 13,000 km of roads and 520 bridges were repaired, as well as 50 platforms for weighing trucks in motion were installed.

The minister added that the plans until 2024 are also construction of 500 km of bike paths in the country's largest agglomerations and tourist centers.

Among the main projects for the coming years, Kubrakov singled out construction of the Kyiv bypass road, the repair of the routes M-05 Kyiv - Odesa, M-14 Odesa - Mykolaiv - Kherson, M-24 Mukachevo - Berehove - Luzhanka (border with Hungary), N-08 Boryspil - Pereyaslav, as well as the Chernivtsi bypass road and the concession road Krakovets - Lviv - Brody - Rivne.

He said that the plan for the anti-corruption program and pilot project in Ukravtodor, agreed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), will unblock financing for reconstruction of the M-05 road, as well as bringing the M-14 road to the first category.

With regard to the concession road from Krakovets, the Minister of Infrastructure expressed the hope that its maintenance will be in December this year, which will allow concluding a concession contract in the second half of 2022 and beginning practical steps on construction of the road by the end of next year.

