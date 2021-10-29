Economy

17:13 29.10.2021

President's Office may offer to resume financial support for business, but it to be less than UAH 8,000 – presidential advisor

The President's Office of Ukraine is considering the possibility of resuming financial support for business during a tough lockdown, but its amount may be less than UAH 8,000 paid last spring, Adviser to the President of Ukraine Oleh Ustenko has said.

"The national budget's receipts may turn out to be lower than expected due to the lockdown," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Not only the revenue side will suffer, but also the expenditure side. In particular, additional funds will have to be spent to support the business by analogy with the previous presidential initiative, according to which entrepreneurs in the 'red' zones could receive UAH 8,000 each," Ustenko said.

The volume of such assistance this time will be smaller, since the business will be able to partially work, serving vaccinated citizens, the adviser to the president said.

In his opinion, the business has adapted to the new working conditions, moreover, even in the "red" zones, it will not be completely closed.

"The lockdown will stimulate the Ukrainians to vaccinate, and we see that this is already happening," Ustenko said.

"The lockdown will not pass without a trace, but the current situation differs from the previous lockdowns. Firstly, the economy is already adapted to such situations, there is experience and understanding of how to move in a period of severe restrictions. Secondly, the business itself will be able to function relatively normally, there is a certain number of vaccinated, there is the same experience," the presidential adviser said.

He also said tough restrictions will entail a slowdown in economic growth, but to a much lesser extent than before.

