Economy

12:50 21.09.2021

Finance Ministry estimates 'resource' bill no. 5600 at UAH 25-35 bln of extra income per year

The adoption of "resource" bill No. 5600 could bring about UAH 25-35 billion in revenues to the state budget for 2022, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said during the presentation of the draft state budget for 2022.

"... in the process of consideration in parliament, the draft law has somewhat changed. Our preliminary estimates have changed, therefore, according to our calculations, the effect may be about UAH 25-35 billion, on average more than UAH 30 billion, depending on which version will be finally supported by parliament," Marchenko said.

As reported, the government initially declared that the increase in rental rates and a number of other taxes, as proposed by resource bill No. 5600 as amended for the first reading, would attract more than UAH 60 billion to the state budget, while the three-year Budget Declaration provides that due to it the state budget will receive an additional UAH 34.1 billion annually.

The ruling Servant of the People faction insists on the adoption of bill No. 5600 this week, tentatively on September 23. The profile committee approved it for adoption as a whole last Friday.

