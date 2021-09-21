Economy

09:44 21.09.2021

IMF virtual mission starts work in Ukraine

1 min read
IMF virtual mission starts work in Ukraine

The virtual mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement starts work on Tuesday, September 21, the fund's representative in Ukraine, Vahram Stepanyan, has stated.

The IMF mission headed by Ivanna Vladkova-Hollar begins its work today and will continue discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the first review of the IMF-supported program, he said.

Stepanyan specified that the mission's meetings will be held online.

As reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said last week that Ukraine expects $ 750 million of the second tranche of the IMF under the Stand-By Arrangement in late November-early December, since the Ukrainian side has fulfilled all the conditions.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko also pointed out at the end of August that the possibility of extending the current 18-month Stand-By Arrangement for six months is being discussed.

Tags: #ukraine #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:26 20.09.2021
Ukraine registers 2,265 new cases of COVID-19, 44 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 2,265 new cases of COVID-19, 44 deaths in past 24 hours

13:56 18.09.2021
Zelensky approves Ukraine's Strategic Defense Bulletin

Zelensky approves Ukraine's Strategic Defense Bulletin

11:14 18.09.2021
Some 6,234 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 1,763 people recover, 79 die in Ukraine – Health Ministry

Some 6,234 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 1,763 people recover, 79 die in Ukraine – Health Ministry

18:54 17.09.2021
Ryanair eyes aggressive expansion in Ukraine, counts on flying to 12 suitable airports

Ryanair eyes aggressive expansion in Ukraine, counts on flying to 12 suitable airports

11:04 17.09.2021
Ukraine plans to issue eurobonds for $1.5 bln, raise $2.9 bln from IMF in 2022 - draft state budget-2022

Ukraine plans to issue eurobonds for $1.5 bln, raise $2.9 bln from IMF in 2022 - draft state budget-2022

10:59 17.09.2021
US State Dept: Ukraine's judicial reform under threat, but there is still time to save it

US State Dept: Ukraine's judicial reform under threat, but there is still time to save it

10:45 17.09.2021
Ukraine records 6,624 new cases of COVID-19, 1,914 recoveries, 99 deaths – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 6,624 new cases of COVID-19, 1,914 recoveries, 99 deaths – Health Ministry

09:31 17.09.2021
Adoption of bill on wood market to help restore forests, transparency in markets in both Ukraine, EU - Stefanishyna

Adoption of bill on wood market to help restore forests, transparency in markets in both Ukraine, EU - Stefanishyna

18:34 16.09.2021
IMF confirms mission's virtual visit to Ukraine in Sept

IMF confirms mission's virtual visit to Ukraine in Sept

09:20 15.09.2021
Ukraine records over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine records over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine plans to issue eurobonds for $1.5 bln, raise $2.9 bln from IMF in 2022 - draft state budget-2022

Metinvest to allocate UAH 11 bln from Illich steel works' profit for dividends, Azovstal - UAH 7.7 bln, Dniprovsky coke plant - UAH 1.77 bln

IMF confirms mission's virtual visit to Ukraine in Sept

Govt approves draft state budget 2022, sends it to Rada

Zelensky and Shmyhal welcome EU decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 600 mln second MFA tranche

LATEST

Rada on Tues plans to start process of considering draft law on state budget-2022 – Razumkov

Odesa Port-Side Plant again stops operating – first deputy director

President's Office estimates Ukraine's GDP at 3.8% in 2021 – Svyrydenko

DTEK agrees with U.S.-based HC Trading on supply of 150,000 tonnes of coal to Ukraine

Metinvest to allocate UAH 11 bln from Illich steel works' profit for dividends, Azovstal - UAH 7.7 bln, Dniprovsky coke plant - UAH 1.77 bln

Kyiv's budget to be about UAH 65 bln in 2022 - Klitschko

Private laboratory market to exceed EUR 1 bln by late 2021 – opinion

In 2022, funding for medicine in Ukraine should be doubled compared to 2021 - opinion

Govt approves draft state budget 2022, sends it to Rada

G7 ambassadors, at meeting with Infrastructure Minister, express support for reforms ensuring implementation of corporate governance in accordance with intl standards

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD