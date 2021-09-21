IMF virtual mission starts work in Ukraine

The virtual mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement starts work on Tuesday, September 21, the fund's representative in Ukraine, Vahram Stepanyan, has stated.

The IMF mission headed by Ivanna Vladkova-Hollar begins its work today and will continue discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the first review of the IMF-supported program, he said.

Stepanyan specified that the mission's meetings will be held online.

As reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said last week that Ukraine expects $ 750 million of the second tranche of the IMF under the Stand-By Arrangement in late November-early December, since the Ukrainian side has fulfilled all the conditions.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko also pointed out at the end of August that the possibility of extending the current 18-month Stand-By Arrangement for six months is being discussed.