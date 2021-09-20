Rada on Tues plans to start process of considering draft law on state budget-2022 – Razumkov

The Verkhovna Rada plans on Tuesday, September 21, to begin the process of considering the draft law on the state budget for 2022, said Chairman of the Parliament Dmytro Razumkov.

"We are planning to consider a draft law on the state budget of Ukraine on Tuesday," Razumkov said at a meeting of the conciliation council on Monday.

At the same time, the speaker noted that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on time, in fact on September 15, submitted the relevant bill to parliament.