Economy

12:27 20.09.2021

Rada on Tues plans to start process of considering draft law on state budget-2022 – Razumkov

1 min read
Rada on Tues plans to start process of considering draft law on state budget-2022 – Razumkov

The Verkhovna Rada plans on Tuesday, September 21, to begin the process of considering the draft law on the state budget for 2022, said Chairman of the Parliament Dmytro Razumkov.

"We are planning to consider a draft law on the state budget of Ukraine on Tuesday," Razumkov said at a meeting of the conciliation council on Monday.

At the same time, the speaker noted that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on time, in fact on September 15, submitted the relevant bill to parliament.

Tags: #budget #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:18 20.09.2021
Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

11:39 18.09.2021
NSDC supports increase in security and defense sector funding to 5.95% of GDP

NSDC supports increase in security and defense sector funding to 5.95% of GDP

11:04 17.09.2021
Ukraine plans to issue eurobonds for $1.5 bln, raise $2.9 bln from IMF in 2022 - draft state budget-2022

Ukraine plans to issue eurobonds for $1.5 bln, raise $2.9 bln from IMF in 2022 - draft state budget-2022

17:21 16.09.2021
Kyiv's budget to be about UAH 65 bln in 2022 - Klitschko

Kyiv's budget to be about UAH 65 bln in 2022 - Klitschko

14:29 10.09.2021
Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

18:11 08.09.2021
Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

14:39 07.09.2021
Rada passes law on industrial parks

Rada passes law on industrial parks

13:53 07.09.2021
Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

12:46 07.09.2021
Rada sixth session of ninth convocation starts work, main bill to be national budget 2022 – chairman

Rada sixth session of ninth convocation starts work, main bill to be national budget 2022 – chairman

15:40 06.09.2021
President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine plans to issue eurobonds for $1.5 bln, raise $2.9 bln from IMF in 2022 - draft state budget-2022

Metinvest to allocate UAH 11 bln from Illich steel works' profit for dividends, Azovstal - UAH 7.7 bln, Dniprovsky coke plant - UAH 1.77 bln

IMF confirms mission's virtual visit to Ukraine in Sept

Govt approves draft state budget 2022, sends it to Rada

Zelensky and Shmyhal welcome EU decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 600 mln second MFA tranche

LATEST

Odesa Port-Side Plant again stops operating – first deputy director

President's Office estimates Ukraine's GDP at 3.8% in 2021 – Svyrydenko

DTEK agrees with U.S.-based HC Trading on supply of 150,000 tonnes of coal to Ukraine

Metinvest to allocate UAH 11 bln from Illich steel works' profit for dividends, Azovstal - UAH 7.7 bln, Dniprovsky coke plant - UAH 1.77 bln

IMF confirms mission's virtual visit to Ukraine in Sept

Private laboratory market to exceed EUR 1 bln by late 2021 – opinion

In 2022, funding for medicine in Ukraine should be doubled compared to 2021 - opinion

Govt approves draft state budget 2022, sends it to Rada

G7 ambassadors, at meeting with Infrastructure Minister, express support for reforms ensuring implementation of corporate governance in accordance with intl standards

Zelensky and Shmyhal welcome EU decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 600 mln second MFA tranche

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD