Economy

11:59 14.09.2021

Ukraine expects $750 mln of second tranche under IMF SBA late Nov or early Dec

Ukraine expects $750 mln of second tranche under IMF SBA late Nov or early Dec

Ukraine expects $750 million of the second tranche under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the end of November or early December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We expect the positive completion of the mission. We expect that the end of November or the beginning of December is the date when the IMF tranche is possible," he said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"All conditions, all benchmarks from the memorandum have been met," he said.

The prime minister said that the government does not allow a negative outcome of the mission, which is to arrive in Kyiv next week.

"Today, we do not see any barriers to positively complete the mission and receive the tranche," Shmyhal said.

At the same time, the mission will probably take place online due to quarantine restrictions, he said. "Most likely, it will be an online mission, since the number of patients with COVID-19 is growing," the prime minister said.

Tags: #ukraine #imf
