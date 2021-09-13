Ukrposhta plans to computerize 1,250 more villages by February 2022

JSC Ukrposhta plans to computerize another 1,250 villages with a population of up to 1,200 people by February 2022.

"We will launch 800 more cars this year and about 900 more next year. That is, let's say that by the end of June next year, the entire country will be covered with mobile units. Moreover, we would computerize, I would say probably by February 2022, another 1,250 villages," CEO of Ukrposhta Igor Smelyansky said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said that the company is still at the beginning of the process of creating an infrastructure on which to launch e-commerce. To complete this process, the company needs to update the IT system, purchase devices based on the requirements of the new system, and buy a bank that will provide an opportunity to fully service this infrastructure.

"In the process of launching the project [on mobile offices], we estimated that in large villages the work of mobile offices is not optimal, they can be computerized. Previously, all villages with a population of more than 2,000 people were computerized, now we have revised this parameter and lowered the limit to 1,200 people. In smaller villages there will be a mobile department," Smelyansky said.

He also said that when a country has a digital infrastructure, almost any service can be launched on it: for example, a population census can be launched within a month.