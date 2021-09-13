Economy

11:05 13.09.2021

Ukrposhta plans to computerize 1,250 more villages by February 2022

2 min read
Ukrposhta plans to computerize 1,250 more villages by February 2022

JSC Ukrposhta plans to computerize another 1,250 villages with a population of up to 1,200 people by February 2022.

"We will launch 800 more cars this year and about 900 more next year. That is, let's say that by the end of June next year, the entire country will be covered with mobile units. Moreover, we would computerize, I would say probably by February 2022, another 1,250 villages," CEO of Ukrposhta Igor Smelyansky said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said that the company is still at the beginning of the process of creating an infrastructure on which to launch e-commerce. To complete this process, the company needs to update the IT system, purchase devices based on the requirements of the new system, and buy a bank that will provide an opportunity to fully service this infrastructure.

"In the process of launching the project [on mobile offices], we estimated that in large villages the work of mobile offices is not optimal, they can be computerized. Previously, all villages with a population of more than 2,000 people were computerized, now we have revised this parameter and lowered the limit to 1,200 people. In smaller villages there will be a mobile department," Smelyansky said.

He also said that when a country has a digital infrastructure, almost any service can be launched on it: for example, a population census can be launched within a month.

Tags: #computerize #ukrposhta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:12 08.09.2021
Volumes of partner deliveries by Ukrposhta growing – CEO

Volumes of partner deliveries by Ukrposhta growing – CEO

13:53 20.05.2021
Ukrposhta, Chinese Cainiao introduce tracking for shipments worth up to $2

Ukrposhta, Chinese Cainiao introduce tracking for shipments worth up to $2

11:53 17.05.2021
Ukrposhta decides to buy small bank, looking for appraiser – board chairman

Ukrposhta decides to buy small bank, looking for appraiser – board chairman

13:03 29.04.2021
Ukrposhta expects UAH 128 mln loss in Q1, 2021

Ukrposhta expects UAH 128 mln loss in Q1, 2021

08:53 18.03.2021
Ukrposhta implements unified ERP-system instead of 80 separate ones

Ukrposhta implements unified ERP-system instead of 80 separate ones

13:14 23.02.2021
Ukrposhta to digitize 100% of services in 2021 – Krykliy

Ukrposhta to digitize 100% of services in 2021 – Krykliy

11:11 28.12.2020
Ukrposhta jointly with EBRD announces tender to buy 1,860 vehicles for Mobile Post Offices project

Ukrposhta jointly with EBRD announces tender to buy 1,860 vehicles for Mobile Post Offices project

18:58 11.11.2020
Ukrposhta plans to purchase four sorting lines for equipment of automated sorting centers

Ukrposhta plans to purchase four sorting lines for equipment of automated sorting centers

11:40 02.11.2020
Ukrposhta launches charter service program to U.S., first 125,000 parcels delivered by Ruslan plane to New York

Ukrposhta launches charter service program to U.S., first 125,000 parcels delivered by Ruslan plane to New York

10:44 12.10.2020
Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF mission may start work in Ukraine on Sept 21-23 – Ukraine's rep in Fund

NSDC Secretary Danilov sees couple of oligarchs in Ukraine's agrarian sector

Ukraine insists on enshrining intl guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2 – President's Office head

Second SBA tranche from IMF to Ukraine could be more than $700 mln, mission expected in Sept – NBU governor

NBU expects inflation to fall below 10% from Nov

LATEST

Naftogaz considering possibility of concluding contracts with regional gas suppliers to provide them with process gas – Vitrenko

IMF mission may start work in Ukraine on Sept 21-23 – Ukraine's rep in Fund

NSDC Secretary Danilov sees couple of oligarchs in Ukraine's agrarian sector

Ukraine insists on enshrining intl guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2 – President's Office head

Lekhim intends to launch phase one of its plant in Uzbekistan in 2023 – top manager

Renovation of industrial facilities provides opportunities for development of domestic pharma production facilities – expert

Strategic enterprises should remain in Ukraine – Zelensky about Motor Sich

Second SBA tranche from IMF to Ukraine could be more than $700 mln, mission expected in Sept – NBU governor

NBU expects inflation to fall below 10% from Nov

Epicenter opens, renovates nine shopping centers in 2021 – dpty director general Honcharov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD