Zelensky invites Google, Microsoft and Amazon to build data centers in Ukraine – MP

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented a number of projects, including a project to build data centers of leading American IT giants in Ukraine.

The relevant information is contained in the list of projects presented by Zelensky in the United States, the text of which was published on Telegram by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

The project provides for construction in Ukraine of hyperscale data centers with cloud services from corporations Amazon (AWS), Microsoft (Azure) and Alphabet (Google Cloud).

On the part of the United States, the project provides for financial and expert support for the idea of building cloud infrastructure.

The construction costs of one such facility are expected to range from $20 million to $2 billion.

It is noted that the government of Ukraine is ready now to contribute to construction of cloud infrastructure in the country.

A government source confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that the list had been prepared on the eve of the visit. However, according to the source, some changes could have been made to it already in the United States.