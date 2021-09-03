Economy

13:52 03.09.2021

Zelensky invites Google, Microsoft and Amazon to build data centers in Ukraine – MP

1 min read
Zelensky invites Google, Microsoft and Amazon to build data centers in Ukraine – MP

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented a number of projects, including a project to build data centers of leading American IT giants in Ukraine.

The relevant information is contained in the list of projects presented by Zelensky in the United States, the text of which was published on Telegram by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

The project provides for construction in Ukraine of hyperscale data centers with cloud services from corporations Amazon (AWS), Microsoft (Azure) and Alphabet (Google Cloud).

On the part of the United States, the project provides for financial and expert support for the idea of building cloud infrastructure.

The construction costs of one such facility are expected to range from $20 million to $2 billion.

It is noted that the government of Ukraine is ready now to contribute to construction of cloud infrastructure in the country.

A government source confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that the list had been prepared on the eve of the visit. However, according to the source, some changes could have been made to it already in the United States.

Tags: #it #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:04 03.09.2021
Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

14:16 03.09.2021
Naftogaz plans to implement number of decarbonization projects with U.S. support – MP

Naftogaz plans to implement number of decarbonization projects with U.S. support – MP

13:28 03.09.2021
Ukraine cannot introduce dual citizenship now due to Russian passport issuance in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine cannot introduce dual citizenship now due to Russian passport issuance in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

10:12 03.09.2021
Zelensky hopes dynamics of Apple's development, pace of its digitalization to help create success story for the company in Ukraine

Zelensky hopes dynamics of Apple's development, pace of its digitalization to help create success story for the company in Ukraine

16:54 02.09.2021
Zelensky to meet with Apple CEO in California on Sept 2, visit Silicon Valley, speak at Stanford University

Zelensky to meet with Apple CEO in California on Sept 2, visit Silicon Valley, speak at Stanford University

14:39 02.09.2021
Zelensky confident of Biden's visit to Ukraine

Zelensky confident of Biden's visit to Ukraine

12:40 02.09.2021
U.S. to be ready to apply sanctions in event of threat to Ukraine's energy security – Zelensky

U.S. to be ready to apply sanctions in event of threat to Ukraine's energy security – Zelensky

18:57 01.09.2021
Biden looks forward to meeting with Zelensky to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

Biden looks forward to meeting with Zelensky to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

15:40 01.09.2021
Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

12:28 01.09.2021
Biden should seize on Zelensky meeting as opportunity to start rebuilding America's reputation as ally that keeps its pledges - FT

Biden should seize on Zelensky meeting as opportunity to start rebuilding America's reputation as ally that keeps its pledges - FT

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

Ukraine's UGS will be in demand even in case of 'zero' transit – Ukrtransgaz head

Vitrenko tells about best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

LATEST

Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

Ukraine offers $25 bln worth energy decarbonization project to U.S. - MP

Finance Minister expects to keep inflation within 10%

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

Ukraine's UGS will be in demand even in case of 'zero' transit – Ukrtransgaz head

Vitrenko tells about best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine

YES to hold new format event in Mystetsky Arsenal in Kyiv on Sept 9-11

Ukroboronprom, U.S. defense companies sign three cooperation agreements for $2.5 bln

Farmak automates recruitment procedure

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD