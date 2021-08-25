Tank farm for storing strategic oil reserves may be built at Pivdenny maritime oil terminal – Naftogaz head

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy is studying the issue of building a tank farm for storing strategic reserves of oil and petroleum products at the site of the Pivdenny maritime oil terminal (Odesa region), the company said in a press release published on August 20 with reference to acting CEO Yuri Vitrenko who spoke about it during his trip to the site on 19 August.

"The terminal where we are now is a critical element of the oil transmission system of Ukraine with a huge potential for development. We intend to develop it to boost the reliability of supplying Ukraine with oil. This is an extremely important platform for creating a strategic oil reserve," he said.

At the same time, Vitrenko said that the strategic oil reserve is necessary both in accordance with European rules and in view of the fact that Ukraine is actually in a state of war with Russia, and still does not have a strategic oil and oil products reserve.

According to the head of Naftogaz, at the first stage it is about the construction of a reservoir for strategic reserves with a capacity of about 120,000 tonnes at the Pivdenny maritime oil terminal site. In general, the first stage of the project may include the construction of up to four tanks.

Pivdenny maritime oil terminal is connected to the Druzhba oil trunk pipeline system near the city of Brody (Lviv region) through the Odesa-Brody pipeline with a length of 674 km and an annual capacity of 9 million tonnes. It was launched in 2001.