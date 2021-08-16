Procedure for payment of pensions not to change from Sept 1 – Social Policy Ministry

The Ministry of Social Policy reports that there will be no changes in the procedure for the payment and delivery of pensions from September 1, 2021.

The ministry's press service notes that the law on compulsory state pension insurance, in particular, determines that a citizen has a right to choose the procedure for paying a pension, and that a pension is paid monthly no later than the 25th day of the settlement month exclusively in cash at the place of actual residence of a pensioner indicated in an application within Ukraine or through bank institutions. And resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 546 dated May 26, 2021, introduced amendments regarding, in particular, preserving the existing procedure for receiving pensions and cash assistance until 2023.

"If a pensioner has chosen to receive a pension through a post office, then the payment of a pension will continue to be carried out through a post office. If a pensioner has chosen a bank, then the payment of a pension is carried out through a bank. If a recipient is not mobile and has expressed a desire for a pension to be delivered home, then a pension will be delivered to their home. Please note that the Pension Fund of Ukraine pays for pension delivery services. We are doing everything to ensure that pensioners receive quality service," the Ministry of Social Policy notes.