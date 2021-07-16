Economy

17:36 16.07.2021

Ukraine does not request emergency aid for power system from Russia, Belarus – Ukrenergo

1 min read
Ukraine does not request emergency aid for power system from Russia, Belarus – Ukrenergo

On July 15 and 16 Ukraine did not request emergency assistance for the integrated power system (IPS) of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus, Ukrenergo told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukrenergo dispatch center did not activate emergency assistance in the IPS of Ukraine during July 15 and 16, 2021. Also, as it is known, now the IPS of Ukraine does not import from countries that are not members of the energy community," the company said.

Earlier this Friday, MP Oleksiy Kucherenko said on his Facebook page and on the Ukraine 24 television channel that Ukraine had requested emergency assistance from Russia and Belarus.

Tags: #ukrenergo #russia #belarus #power
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:54 16.07.2021
Putin's article addressed not to Ukrainians, but to world leaders – political expert

Putin's article addressed not to Ukrainians, but to world leaders – political expert

12:54 12.07.2021
European Council extends economic sanctions against Russia for 6 months

European Council extends economic sanctions against Russia for 6 months

17:48 09.07.2021
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

15:09 08.07.2021
Another 3 publications in Belarus report searches

Another 3 publications in Belarus report searches

12:52 08.07.2021
Ukraine refuses to purchase electricity of Belarusian NPP – Lithuanian PM

Ukraine refuses to purchase electricity of Belarusian NPP – Lithuanian PM

16:13 07.07.2021
Belarusian Embassy sends note to Ukraine's MFA due to insufficient security measures for Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv

Belarusian Embassy sends note to Ukraine's MFA due to insufficient security measures for Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv

14:27 07.07.2021
Ukrainian govt proposes to NSDC to impose sanctions against Belarusian individuals for falsifying elections, suppressing protests

Ukrainian govt proposes to NSDC to impose sanctions against Belarusian individuals for falsifying elections, suppressing protests

15:21 03.07.2021
Russian govt prohibits imports of ice cream, sugar, some other goods from Ukraine

Russian govt prohibits imports of ice cream, sugar, some other goods from Ukraine

16:14 02.07.2021
Kuleba: Russia has no chance succeed in confrontation with NATO

Kuleba: Russia has no chance succeed in confrontation with NATO

18:56 29.06.2021
Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Pivdenny Mining pays dividends to shareholders worth UAH 20 bln from profit for 2017-2020

Digital Transformation Ministry to cooperate with Amazon Web Services to develop cloud technologies in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia posts UAH 227.4 mln profit in Q2 against UAH 1.8 bln loss a year earlier

NBU plans to lift restriction on purchase of foreign currency without obligations

Merkel states need to maintain transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in event of completion of Nord Stream 2

LATEST

Pivdenny Mining pays dividends to shareholders worth UAH 20 bln from profit for 2017-2020

Digital Transformation Ministry to cooperate with Amazon Web Services to develop cloud technologies in Ukraine

Ferrexpo launches 5 MW solar plant at Poltava GOK without feed-in tariff, 250-1,000 MW - in medium term

Ukrzaliznytsia posts UAH 227.4 mln profit in Q2 against UAH 1.8 bln loss a year earlier

Nord Stream 2 not to replace any kind of transit through Ukraine – Merkel

IMF welcomes recent decisions of parliament, waiting for progress in other sectors

Ukraine may receive IMF tranche by late 2021 – NBU dpty governor

Rada approves Budget Declaration for 2022-2024

EC Vice President: Ukraine should consider creating ETS system with right carbon price

Transfer of Ukrenergo, Main Gas Pipelines from Finance Ministry to Energy Ministry may be problem for certification – Energy Community Secretariat

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD