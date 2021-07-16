Ukraine does not request emergency aid for power system from Russia, Belarus – Ukrenergo

On July 15 and 16 Ukraine did not request emergency assistance for the integrated power system (IPS) of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus, Ukrenergo told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukrenergo dispatch center did not activate emergency assistance in the IPS of Ukraine during July 15 and 16, 2021. Also, as it is known, now the IPS of Ukraine does not import from countries that are not members of the energy community," the company said.

Earlier this Friday, MP Oleksiy Kucherenko said on his Facebook page and on the Ukraine 24 television channel that Ukraine had requested emergency assistance from Russia and Belarus.