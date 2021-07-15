IMF welcomes recent decisions of parliament, waiting for progress in other sectors

The adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of several important laws, in particular on the role of international experts when selecting members of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission of Judges, is a positive signal, but progress is also needed in other sectors, Spokesman of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gerry Rice has stated.

More progress is needed in other sectors ... Discussions with the authorities will continue, he said at a traditional briefing of the fund, asked about Ukraine's chances of receiving the second tranche under the Stand-By Arrangement.

Commenting on the recent visit of a Ukrainian delegation led by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to Washington, Rice called the meetings very constructive.

According to him, the issues of management in the National Bank of Ukraine, banking supervision and withdrawal of banks from the market, fiscal deficit, restoration and strengthening of the anti-corruption system were discussed.