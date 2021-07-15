Economy

19:12 15.07.2021

IMF welcomes recent decisions of parliament, waiting for progress in other sectors

1 min read
IMF welcomes recent decisions of parliament, waiting for progress in other sectors

The adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of several important laws, in particular on the role of international experts when selecting members of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission of Judges, is a positive signal, but progress is also needed in other sectors, Spokesman of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gerry Rice has stated.

More progress is needed in other sectors ... Discussions with the authorities will continue, he said at a traditional briefing of the fund, asked about Ukraine's chances of receiving the second tranche under the Stand-By Arrangement.

Commenting on the recent visit of a Ukrainian delegation led by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to Washington, Rice called the meetings very constructive.

According to him, the issues of management in the National Bank of Ukraine, banking supervision and withdrawal of banks from the market, fiscal deficit, restoration and strengthening of the anti-corruption system were discussed.

Tags: #rada #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:23 15.07.2021
Ukraine may receive IMF tranche by late 2021 – NBU dpty governor

Ukraine may receive IMF tranche by late 2021 – NBU dpty governor

18:57 14.07.2021
Rada adopts law on reform of ARMA

Rada adopts law on reform of ARMA

11:27 12.07.2021
Zelensky asks Razumkov to convene Rada extraordinary session – MP Honcharenko

Zelensky asks Razumkov to convene Rada extraordinary session – MP Honcharenko

14:48 09.07.2021
Ukraine, IMF reach compromise on number of issues, but talks continuing – Finance Ministry

Ukraine, IMF reach compromise on number of issues, but talks continuing – Finance Ministry

12:38 07.07.2021
Ukraine negotiating IMF tranche of about $0.7 bln in 2021, but won't experience shocks without it in 2021 - first dpty PM

Ukraine negotiating IMF tranche of about $0.7 bln in 2021, but won't experience shocks without it in 2021 - first dpty PM

12:58 02.07.2021
Rada cancels Crimea free economic area

Rada cancels Crimea free economic area

14:01 30.06.2021
Stepanyan replaces Ljungman as IMF Resident Representative for Ukraine

Stepanyan replaces Ljungman as IMF Resident Representative for Ukraine

12:50 30.06.2021
Rada adopts at final reading 'bank' bill necessary for IMF program

Rada adopts at final reading 'bank' bill necessary for IMF program

14:40 29.06.2021
Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

14:11 25.06.2021
Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU plans to lift restriction on purchase of foreign currency without obligations

Merkel states need to maintain transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in event of completion of Nord Stream 2

Situation in electricity market of Ukraine under control - NSDC secretary

SOCAR doesn't confirm purchase of Glusco gas station network in Ukraine

Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

LATEST

Rada approves Budget Declaration for 2022-2024

EC Vice President: Ukraine should consider creating ETS system with right carbon price

Transfer of Ukrenergo, Main Gas Pipelines from Finance Ministry to Energy Ministry may be problem for certification – Energy Community Secretariat

NBU plans to lift restriction on purchase of foreign currency without obligations

Merkel states need to maintain transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in event of completion of Nord Stream 2

Situation in electricity market of Ukraine under control - NSDC secretary

Merkel expects gas transport across Ukraine to be continued after 2024

SOCAR doesn't confirm purchase of Glusco gas station network in Ukraine

European Council extends economic sanctions against Russia for 6 months

Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD