Economy

11:12 14.07.2021

Transfer of Ukrenergo, Main Gas Pipelines from Finance Ministry to Energy Ministry may be problem for certification – Energy Community Secretariat

Transfer of Ukrenergo, Main Gas Pipelines from Finance Ministry to Energy Ministry may be problem for certification – Energy Community Secretariat

Director of the Secretariat of the European Energy Community Janez Kopač called on the Ukrainian government to further analyze the decision to transfer PJSC NPC Ukrenergo and Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine as it may pose problems for their certification.

At the 12th International Ukrainian Energy Forum of the Adam Smith Institute in Kyiv on Wednesday, he expressed the opinion that the transformation process of the Energy Ministry is not yet complete.

Kopač also said the transfer of Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine and the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine controlled by it was an important part of Naftogaz's unbundling.

Tags: #energy_community
